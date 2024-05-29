Trump trial live updates as judge delivers jury instructions ahead of deliberations

Trump trial live updates as judge delivers jury instructions ahead of deliberationsget the free app
The jury in Donald Trump's criminal trial in New York is set to begin deliberations Wednesday, marking the beginning of the end of the first criminal trial against a former president in U.S. history.
The 12 Manhattan residents will be tasked with reaching a unanimous verdict on each of the 34 felony counts of falsification of business records that Trump faces. Prosecutors allege he disguised the purpose of a year's worth of reimbursements to his attorney Michael Cohen, who paid $130,000 in "hush money" to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election. Trump has pleaded not guilty.
Before deliberations get underway, Justice Juan Merchan, the judge overseeing the trial, is issuing crucial instructions to the jury, laying out the legal issues they must consider and the conclusions they must reach if they intend to find Trump guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. The judge mostly sided with prosecutors during a hearing last week over what exactly those instructions will entail.
On Tuesday, lawyers on both sides of the case presented their closing arguments in the Manhattan courtroom where the trial has unfolded over the past six weeks. Trump's attorney Todd Blanche took direct aim at Cohen, saying his testimony was littered with lies and claiming that he acted on his own when he made the payment to Daniels. Blanche argued that there were plenty of reasons to doubt the story told by prosecutors, and said their case hinged on Cohen's unreliable testimony.
Joshua Steinglass, a prosecutor for the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, said that Cohen was far from a perfect witness, but asked jurors to focus on the documents that he said corroborate his account. He portrayed Trump as a micromanager who would not have signed $35,000 checks to Cohen if he did not know their true purpose.
Merchan lays out "fundamental principles" that jurors must adhere to
Merchan laid out what he called the "fundamental principles of our law that apply in all criminal trials: the presumption of innocence, the burden of proof, and the requirement of proof beyond a reasonable doubt."
He told the jurors that Trump is presumed innocent, and they "must find the defendant not guilty, unless, on the evidence presented at this trial, you conclude that the people have proven the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt," referring to prosecutors. To do so, jurors can consider "all the evidence presented, whether by the people or by the defendant."
Merchan reminded them that they cannot draw a negative conclusion about the fact that Trump did not testify in his own defense, and that he is "not require to prove that he is not guilty."
"The burden of proof never shifts from the people to the defendant. If the people fail to satisfy their burden of proof, you must find the defendant not guilty. And if the people satisfy their burden of proof, you must find the defendant guilty," he said.
Judge tells jurors to set aside any bias for or against Trump when reaching a verdict
Merchan reminded the jury that they agreed to set aside their opinions of Trump when they were selected to serve and vowed to decide the case solely on the facts and the law.
"Jurors, you will recall that during jury selection you agreed that you must set aside any opinions or bias you have in favor of or against the defendant and if you decide this case against the evidence and the law," the judge said. "You must set aside any opinions and bias and you must not allow any opinion or bias to influence your verdict."
Judge begins delivering jury instructions
Court reconvened shortly after 10 a.m. as Merchan took the bench. After settling some housekeeping issues, he began delivering the instructions to the jury.
New York state courts have a standard set of jury instructions for criminal trials, and Merchan was expected to hew closely to those directions. Prosecutors and defense attorneys proposed some alterations during a hearing last week.
"It is not my responsibility to judge the evidence here. It is yours. You and you alone are the judges of the facts, and you and you are responsible for deciding whether the defendant is guilty or not guilty," Merchan said.