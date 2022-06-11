March For Our Lives Rallies Held Nationally

March For Our Lives Rallies Held Nationallyget the free app
March For Our Lives coverage from Washington, D.C., Parkland and Weston.
Watch it live: March For Our Lives Rally
The March For Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C. started at noon Saturday.
List of speakers at March For Our Lives DC rally
March For Our Lives organizer and Parkland survivor David Hogg will be one of the speakers at the rally held in Washington, D.C.
Debbie Hixon honors spirit of her husband alive
Debbie Hixon, who lost her husband in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, talks about how hard it is and moving forward with a sense of purpose.
Seen in Washington, D.C.
March for Our Lives organizer and Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg is seen chatting with other organizers ahead of the rally in Washington, D.C.
Organizers talk about March For Our Lives rally
March For Our Lives organizers in Washington, D.C. talk about what they hope to accomplish.
Miami teacher talks about memorializing victims
A teacher from Miami was in Parkland to talk about how his students are memorializing victims of gun violence.
Florida Senator Lauren Book
Florida Senator Lauren Book was at the Parkland March For Our Lives rally on Saturday morning.
March For Our Lives rally in Weston
A March For Our Lives rally was held in Weston on Saturday morning.
Speakers talked about the need for gun reform.