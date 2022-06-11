Watch CBS News

March For Our Lives Rallies Held Nationally

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

March For Our Lives coverage from Washington, D.C., Parkland and Weston. 

 

Watch it live: March For Our Lives Rally

The March For Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C. started at noon Saturday. 

Click here to watch it live. 

march-for-our-lives-cnn-6-11-22.jpg
March For Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C. CBS4
By Mauricio Maldonado
 

List of speakers at March For Our Lives DC rally

March For Our Lives organizer and Parkland survivor David Hogg will be one of the speakers at the rally held in Washington, D.C. 

Click here to see the report. 

cbs-saturday-morn-news-ctla-2-6-122-4.jpg
March for Our Lives CBS4
By CBS Miami Team
 

Debbie Hixon honors spirit of her husband alive

Debbie Hixon, who lost her husband in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, talks about how hard it is and moving forward with a sense of purpose. 

Click here to watch the report. 

cbs-saturday-morn-news-ctla-2-6-122-10-08-4306.jpg
Debbie Hixon CBS4
By Mauricio Maldonado
 

Seen in Washington, D.C.

March for Our Lives organizer and Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg is seen chatting with other organizers ahead of the rally in Washington, D.C. 

joan-live-scene-video-6-11-22.jpg
Parkland survivor David Hogg.  CBS4
By Mauricio Maldonado
 

Organizers talk about March For Our Lives rally

March For Our Lives organizers in Washington, D.C. talk about what they hope to accomplish.

Click here to watch the report. 

cbs-saturday-morn-news-ctla-2-6-122-1.jpg
Organizers talk about Saturday's rally What they hope to accomplish. 
By CBS Miami Team
 

Miami teacher talks about memorializing victims

A teacher from Miami was in Parkland to talk about how his students are memorializing victims of gun violence. 

Click here to watch the report. 

cbs-saturday-morn-news-ctla-2-6-122.jpg
Miami teacher talks about memorializing victims. CBS4
By CBS Miami Team
 

Florida Senator Lauren Book

Florida Senator Lauren Book was at the Parkland March For Our Lives rally on Saturday morning.

Click here to see what she had to say. 

feed99.jpg
  Florida Senator Lauren Book at Parkland rally. CBS4
By CBS Miami Team
 

March For Our Lives rally in Weston

A March For Our Lives rally was held in Weston on Saturday morning. 

Speakers talked about the need for gun reform. 

web-weston-rally-6-11-22-1.jpg
March For Our Lives rally in Weston.  CBS4
By Mauricio Maldonado
CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

