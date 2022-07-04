Robert Crimo III captured after six killed in shooting at Highland Park July 4 parade

Robert Crimo III captured after six killed in shooting at Highland Park July 4 paradeget the free app
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- The suspected shooter is in custody after six people were killed dozens of others were wounded when a gunman opened fire from a rooftop during the July 4th parade in north suburban Highland Park on Monday.
Highland Park Police Chief Lou Jogmen said 22-year-old Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III was arrested around 6:30 p.m., more than eight hours after the shooting, following a chase in the north suburbs.
Jogmen said police in North Chicago spotted Crimo's vehicle near Buckley Road and U.S. Route 41, and tried to conduct a traffic stop, but Crimo fled the scene. North Chicago police called for reinforcements, and Crimo's vehicle was stopped about six miles away near Westleigh Road and U.S. 41. He was taken into custody without incident, and charges were pending Monday evening as police continue to investigate.
Earlier, heavily armed investigators were swarming around Crimo's home in Highwood, Ill. Authorities were also at Crimo's father's home in Highland Park.
Highland Park Police Cmdr. Chris O'Neil said the shooting happened around 10:15 a.m. during the parade.
A rifle was recovered at the scene.
Lake County Major Crimes Task Force spokesman Chris Covelli confirmed witness reports that the shooter opened fire from the roof of a nearby business.
He goes by Bobby and is 22 years old.
He is from the area but police would not give more details.
He is driving a 2010 silver Honda Fit vehicle with Illinois license plate DM 80653.
Crimo is white, with a thin build and wearing a blue or white t-shirt
Calm before the chaos
This photo was taken 17 minutes before the shooting.
Bradley Kaufman is seated just across from the building where a shooter climbed on the roof and fired 20 to 30 shots from a high powered rifle.
His family escaped without injury. Bradley's sister, Elyssa Kaufman, who is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, said her family got on the ground and quickly ran to their car in a nearby parking garage.
"Everyone was was running, hiding and screaming," she said. "It was extremely terrifying. It was very scary. We are very fortunate, we got out very quickly."
Video: Panicked parade-goers flee gunfire
Surveillance video from a gelato store about a half block from the Highland Park mass shooting shows parade-goers fleeing down the street.
Some of them try to take cover in the entry of Sweet Home Gelato.
Others hit the ground trying to take cover on the sidewalk.
Five died at scene, one at hospital
The Lake County Coroner, Jennifer Banek, said five of the shooting victims died at the scene of the mass shooting at the July 4 parade in Highland Park.
A sixth person died at the hospital.
The five victims who died along the parade route have been identified and all are adults. Banek said she did not have additional information on the person who was taken to the hospital before dying.
The shooter was able to use a ladder attached to the building to reach the roof, said Chris Covelli of the Lake County Sheriff's department.
"We're all pretty broken inside"
CBS Chicago's Tim McNicholas spoke with the family of Nicolas Toledo, one of the six people killed in the mass shooting on Monday.
"We are all feeling pretty numb. We're all pretty broken inside," his granddaughter said.
Toledo was in his late 70s, loved fishing and walking in the park. Some of Toledo's family members were injured in the shooting, but are expected to survive.
Toledo's granddaughter, Kimberly Rangel, said, "You don't expect it to happen close to home and especially your family."
Exact moments shots were heard
Video posted on social media captured several of the gunshots, apparently fired from a rooftop at the Highland Park July 4 parade.
The video shows several loud, rapid gunshots and parade goers try to run for cover.
3 things we know about the Highland Park Fourth of July parade mass shooting
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) – An investigation is underway following a mass shooting at the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park that left multiple people dead and dozens wounded.
Here are three things we know:
- The shooting occurred around 10:14 a.m. Witnesses at the scene said they saw the shooter on a roof 10 feet away from the parade who fired multiple shots for about several minutes.
2. Highland Park Police Cmdr. Chris O'Neil confirms that six people are dead and 24 people were wounded in the shooting.
Anyone with video is asked to contact the Highland Park Police Department. Tips and information can also be submitted to the FBI at 1800-CALL-FBI.
Anyone with video is asked to contact the Highland Park Police Department. Tips and information can also be submitted to the FBI at 1800-CALL-FBI.
"Our community was terrorized"
Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering said the FBI and Illinois State Police are assisting local law enforcement agencies with the investigation. She also urged people to contact their loved ones to make sure they're safe.
"Our community was terrorized by an act of violence that has shaken us to our core. Our hearts go out to the families of the victims during this devastating time. On a day that we came together to celebrate community and freedom, we're instead mourning the loss, the tragic loss of life, and struggling with the terror that was brought upon us," she said.
"Everyone was was running, hiding and screaming"
CBS 2 Digital Producer Elyssa Kaufman was near the scene when she heard what sounded like gunfire. She and her family got on the ground and quickly ran to their car in a nearby parking garage.
"Everyone was was running, hiding and screaming," she said. "It was extremely terrifying. It was very scary. We are very fortunate, we got out very quickly."
Video posted on TikTok showed the Highland Park High School band running after shots were fired.
Maya Spector was preparing to march at the parade with her daughter. "We literally ran home," she said. "People were running and just trying to get out of the area."
"My daughter was panicked and traumatized."
Several July 4 events canceled in wake of Highland Park parade shooting
In the wake of the mass shooting during the July 4th parade in north suburban Highland Park that left six people dead and 24 wounded, local officials announced the cancelation of multiple community events on Monday.
Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering announced the remainder of the village's Fourth Fest has been canceled.
Multiple surrounding communities said their events on Monday were canceled due to the shooting out of an abundance of caution.
- Deerfield announced its July 4th parade was canceled.
- Evanston announced it is canceling its July 4th parade and the closure of its beaches for the remainder of Monday.
- Glenview canceled its parade and fireworks show. The Glenview Park District closed all of its facilities and canceled all programs through Tuesday.
- Lake Forest canceled its annual Fourth of July Festival and fireworks at Deerpath Community Park. The Forest Park Beach will also be closed for the remainder of Monday.
- Mount Prospect announced its July 4th parade, the remainder of the Lions Club Festival at Melas Park and the fireworks display are all canceled.
- Northbrook canceled its July 4th activities, including the bike parade, mile-long parade, and fireworks.
- Skokie canceled its Fourth of July parade and the fireworks at Niles West High School on Monday.
- Waukegan canceled its fireworks.
Child separated during chaos of Highland Park shooting reunified with family
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A child who was separated from his parents during the chaos of the Highland Park mass shooting has been reunited with his family.
A woman who had the child said Highland Park police came to her home to take the child to his grandparents at a local hospital.
The child was not injured.
A small bit of good news amid the tragedy.
Witnesses describe horrific Highland Park 4th of July Parade mass shooting
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Witnesses describe "unbelievable" mass shooting at Highland Park 4th of July Parade where six six people are confirmed dead and several dozen injured.
Illinois State Senator Julie Morrison (29th) represents the area and was at the event. She said it's one that she attends every year with her family. Morrison said she was with her family, ready to ride in the parade in a convertible, when the shooting happened.
"My children, my grown children and my grandchildren and my husband and other relatives were all with me and other volunteers. We were just entering the ramp if he was for the parade, we heard I heard a pop," Morrison said, who admitted that, at first, she thought it was fireworks.
"It never occurred to me that in downtown Highland Park on the Fourth of July, there was the gunshots. But all of a sudden a couple of women started running back towards and then it was like almost a wave of people and they were crying and screaming and they said there's an active shooter and people have been shot."
Morrison said the shocking scene left her and others frozen with disbelief at first.
The state senator said that moments before the shooting, people at the parade were enjoying the event, which had just gotten started right before the shooting.
"We had children with bags of candy, getting ready to distribute them at the curb. And suddenly this rush of people ran back at us. That was like something you'd see in a movie," Morrison said, who added that now her city is part of a long list of communities affected by gun violence.
"This is Highland Park. This is a district, a town I represent. People I love live there. It's a the community I shop in and eat in. And to think that this community, now, is going to go the map like Uvalde and so many other communities is not acceptable and we had better step up and take some action.
Security expert: Highland Park parade shooting appears to be premeditated
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- The shooting at the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park on Monday appears to be premeditated, one security expert told CBS 2.
Six people were killed and 24 were seriously injured after a gunman opened fire around 10:15 a.m. in the northern suburb, police said.
"It presents as very premeditated," said Phil Andrew, a security expert, in an interview with CBS 2. "Where there is some sort of statement that this perpetrator or perpetrators is attempting to make – that it has some relationship to the vicinity, to those in the parade or their perception thereof."
Still, Andrew warned he couldn't read too much into the circumstances surrounding the shooting as the active investigation was in its early stages.
"It was premeditated and done with some level of preparation and meant to cause fear, terror and harm to those folk," Andrew said.
In terms of the potential motivation for the shooting, Andrew said the police investigation will "bring that into focus." He added a history of violence is a "common element" among those who commit these types of mass shootings.
Highland Park Police Cmdr. Chris O'Neil said the shooter appears to be a white man, 18 to 20 years old, with long black hair, a small build, and was wearing a white or blue T-shirt.
Lake County Major Crimes Task Force spokesman Chris Covelli confirmed witness reports that the shooter opened fire from the roof of a nearby business.