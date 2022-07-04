Several July 4 events canceled in wake of Highland Park parade shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- In the wake of the mass shooting during the July 4th parade in north suburban Highland Park that left six people dead and 24 wounded, local officials announced the cancelation of multiple community events on Monday.

Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering announced the remainder of the village's Fourth Fest has been canceled.

Multiple surrounding communities said their events on Monday were canceled due to the shooting out of an abundance of caution.