Several July 4 events canceled in wake of Highland Park parade shooting
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- In the wake of the mass shooting during the July 4th parade in north suburban Highland Park that left six people dead and 24 wounded, local officials announced the cancelation of multiple community events on Monday.
Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering announced the remainder of the village's Fourth Fest has been canceled.
Multiple surrounding communities said their events on Monday were canceled due to the shooting out of an abundance of caution.
- Buffalo Grove canceled all of its July 4 festivities, including the Symphonic Band concert and fireworks display.
- Deerfield announced its July 4th parade was canceled.
- Evanston announced it is canceling its July 4th parade and the closure of its beaches for the remainder of Monday.
- Glencoe announced the cancelation of its parade.
- Glenview canceled its parade and fireworks show. The Glenview Park District closed all of its facilities and canceled all programs through Tuesday.
- Itasca announced the cancelation of its July 4th celebration and fireworks on Monday.
- Lake Forest canceled its annual Fourth of July Festival and fireworks at Deerpath Community Park. The Forest Park Beach will also be closed for the remainder of Monday.
- Libertyville canceled its fireworks event on Monday.
- Morton Grove announced the cancelation of its parade, carnival, entertainment, beer garden and fireworks for the remainder of Monday.
- Mount Prospect announced its July 4th parade, the remainder of the Lions Club Festival at Melas Park and the fireworks display are all canceled.
- Northbrook canceled its July 4th activities, including the bike parade, mile-long parade, and fireworks.
- Rolling Meadows canceled its July 4 fireworks at its community center.
- Skokie canceled its Fourth of July parade and the fireworks at Niles West High School on Monday.
- Waukegan canceled its fireworks.
- The Wilmette Park District announced the closure of its facilities and an increased police presence throughout the village on Monday.
