The bestselling item at Walmart is this $179 Apple iPhone. Here's how to snag one

If you've been patiently sifting through all the deals during Walmart Plus Week, here's a major one. You can snag a new Apple iPhone SE (3rd Gen) from Walmart for just $179, which is an absolute steal for an iPhone, let alone a smartphone of its caliber. There's no catch – this price is available to everyone and there are tons of units in stock.

The only thing you'll have to do is purchase a Straight Talk prepaid wireless plan; that's the service it comes locked to. This no-contract prepaid service can be canceled any time, but it's required if you want your phone to be functional. It's a small price to pay for such an affordable phone, and there are various tiers you can sign up for. This is a great option for your kid's first phone, or just an upgrade from your older device. No matter the case, you won't want to miss out on this phone at this price, because you're saving a legitimate bundle here. (In fact, some shoppers in some areas are seeing at least one model on sale for as little as $149, though your experience may vary.)

Before you buy, here's everything you need to know about the Apple iPhone SE (3rd Gen) and its Straight Talk wireless network.

Apple iPhone SE (3rd Gen): $179

The Apple iPhone SE (3rd Gen) may not be the flashiest or most feature-rich phone out there, but it's a great way to get your hands on an iPhone without spending a fortune. Sure, it doesn't have all the bells and whistles of the latest iPhone 15 models, but it can still handle all the basic stuff you need from a smartphone.

It runs the same iOS as the pricier iPhones and comes with the same apps pre-installed. Plus, it works with all of Apple's services like iCloud, Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, and Apple News. You can even pair it with an Apple Watch and sync it with your iPad and Mac.

Okay, so what's the catch? Well, the screen is a bit smaller and not as bright as the high-end iPhones, and the processor isn't as powerful. The camera system is also more basic, and you can only get up to 256GB of storage. But that's still plenty for most people, so you should be fine unless you're constantly filming videos and photos you won't ever delete – and even then, you can offload to iCloud storage.

Despite these minor drawbacks, the iPhone SE is perfect for anyone who just wants a reliable smartphone without all the fancy extras. It's great for kids getting their first phone or anyone who doesn't need the power of the top-of-the-line iPhone 15 Pro Max. Plus, its compact size makes it easy to hold and slip into your pocket, which is a big plus for a lot of people.

There's one big thing to remember here. Keep in mind that this version at Walmart is locked to the retailer's Straight Talk prepaid wireless plans, so you won't be able to get service from a provider like Verizon or AT&T. You can purchase several monthly plans at lower prices to use with your new iPhone, but know that you will not be able to switch providers the way you would be able to with an unlocked smartphone.

What types of Straight Talk plans are there?

Since you'll be locked to using this iPhone with a Straight Talk plan, you'll need to make a decision about which Straight Talk option is right for you. You can always change your plan should your situation change or if you need more data or other features. There are three core prepaid plans to choose from right now.

Silver Unlimited

For $45 monthly, you get unlimited talk, text and data as well as 10GB of hotspot data. International calls to Canada and Mexico are also included. Alternatively, you can get this plan for $43 monthly for three months when you use auto-refill to top up your phone service.

Gold Unlimited

For $55 monthly, you get unlimited talk, text and data, 1GB of hotspot data, 100GB of cloud storage and international calls to Canada and Mexico. You can get this plan for $50 monthly for three months when you use auto-refill.

Platinum Unlimited

For $65 monthly, you get a Walmart+ membership, unlimited talk, text and data, 20GB of hotspot data, 100GB of cloud storage and international calling to over 60 countries as well as a Mobile Protect plan to safeguard your phone. You can get this plan for $60 monthly for three months when you use auto-refill.

There are a variety of other plans ranging from $35 to $495, with add-ons to mix and match that make sense for the amount that you plan on using your phone. It's possible to spend just over $200 for your phone and your first month of service with a regular low monthly rate beyond that. You'll just have to continue with Straight Talk while using this particular phone. If that's not a problem, this is still an excellent deal.