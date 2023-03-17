Ulta 21 Days of Beauty: This week's best deals this week on Fenty Beauty, Lancome, Murad and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Ulta

The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty sale is on. Every day from March 12 to April 1, Ulta will feature special deals on makeup, skincare and hair products. This is a great time to try some new beauty products or stock up on your favorites with Ulta's special daily deals.

Many of Ulta's bestselling products from top brands will be on sale for up to 50% off during the 21 Days of Beauty sale -- so, you'll want to check back each day to explore the latest savings. Keep reading to explore the best deals at the Ulta 21 Days of Beauty sale.

Today's Ulta beauty deals of the day

Ulta

Ulta kept things pretty hush-hush with today's deals by advertising that there would be a secret Dermalogica deal --- and it's now here. The Dermalogica Skin Smoothing cream is 50% off. You can also shop today's other deals, including:

March 18 Ulta beauty deals of the day

Ulta

March 18 has some of the best deals of the entire sale, in our opinion. You can get Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch concealer for 50% off, along with half-off products from Benefit Cosmetics, It Cosmetics and Clinique.

March 19 Ulta beauty deals of the day

Ulta

Sunday also has some spectacular deals. You can get the ultra-popular Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz brow pencil for only $13 and save on some bestselling It Cosmetics makeup brushes.

March 20 Ulta beauty deals of the day

Kopari Beauty via Ulta

On Monday, we'll get a solid variety of deals. If you're planning to be out in the sun for spring break, it's definitely a good idea to pick up the Kopari SPF. Another excellent deal is the 50% off deal on Smashbox primers. What we love about this deal is that you can choose from six different primers, which each address a common concern, like minimizing pores or redness.

March 21 Ulta beauty deals of the day

Urban Decay via Ulta

On March 21, Ulta is celebrating Women's History Month with special deals on women-founded skincare brands, including Keys Soulcare, Juice Beauty and more. There are also some fun makeup deals on Urban Decay eye pencils and Bare Minerals blushes.

March 22 Ulta beauty deals of the day

Origins via Ulta

On March 22, Ulta is celebrating Black-owned brands with 50% off select products from Juvia's Place, BeautyStat Cosmetics and Uoma Beauty. There are also additional deals from Live Tinted, Jaclyn Cosmetics and Origins.

March 23 Ulta beauty deals of the day

Lancome via Ulta

Shop favorites from Lancome, Dr Brandt and more with Thursday's deals.

March 24 Ulta beauty deals of the day

Too Faced via Ulta

On March 24, there will be another surprise steal deal. This time, it will be from the brand Peter Thomas Roth. Check back to see this exciting deal be unveiled. In the meantime, these deals are confirmed for March 24:

Related content from CBS Essentials