Tornado touches down in SW Miami-Dade causing damage, overturning 18-wheeler

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

MIAMI - An EF-0 tornado touched down in SW Miami-Dade on Thursday afternoon causing damage to property, trees and overturning a large 18-wheeler truck.

The video was sent to Only in Dade.

People who work nearby say they saw the twister touch down, blowing debris into the air as it traveled to the south — southwest, in the area of SW 147th Ave and 200th Street.

Investigators from the National Weather Service were on the scene. They confirmed to CBS News Miami that this was a tornado,

On the way, it blew over an 18-wheeler. The driver said his truck flipped because of the tornado. He was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be okay.

Just feet away, that twister took out trees and part of the roof of a home built in the early 1900's.

"The whole roof cam off, part of the roof on the house that went thru andrew was taken off. The avocado trees from like 4 rows are down and the trees are 30 or 40 years old," said Christa Ingram

The twister also hit a nearby avocado grove splitting some trees, knocking off avocados and blowing over a fence.