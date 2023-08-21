Today's top fitness tracker deal: Save 20% on the reviewer-loved Fitbit Charge 5 on Amazon

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

Looking for a way to upgrade your fitness routine or simply keep track of your health? Then check out this $30 off deal on the Fitbit Charge 5. The wearable includes everything you need to track your workouts, sleep and heart activity.

The latest in the Charge line from Fitbit, this well-equipped activity and health tracker packs advanced technology into a slender device with a color touchscreen. The smartphone-enabled smartwatch can help you manage stress and stay on top of heart health and sleep.

When this Fitbit device detects a heart rate above or below your personal heart rate threshold, you can receive a notification on your compatible device. Tap Open, and then tap the notification in the Fitbit app to learn more about your data and complete a survey where you log any potential factors, medications and symptoms. You can use the information you log in the survey to then track your heart health trends and share it with your healthcare provider.

"The Fitbit was a method of keeping myself accountable for my actions, movements, and goals. Did I walk today? How am I sleeping? Am I moving enough to raise my heart levels? How is my stress? Was I active this week?" shared one Amazon reviewer. "The Fitbit Charge 5 does a great job of answering these questions while also telling the time."

The Fitbit Charge 5 boasts a 7-day battery life on a single charge.

Why we like the Fitbit Charge 5:

It offers high and low heart rate notifications.

It allows users to take ECG readings with the Fitbit ECG app.

It can provide a daily readiness score advising whether you're ready for exercise or should focus on recovery.

Best smartwatches of 2023

There are plenty of awesome smartwatches on the market to choose from. But which one do you go for, and how do you know if it's the best one for you? Apple users alone have multiple options to choose from, including the Apple Watch 8, and Apple Watch Ultra. Android users also have some great options with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Google Pixel Watch. Stuck on which smartwatch to buy? Keep reading to explore the best smartwatches of 2023.

Apple

The Apple Watch Series 8 is a durable smartwatch that is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. For regular smartwatch users, it packs just about every feature you could ask for into a compact, comfortable-to-wear package.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. It also comes with a new crash detection feature, which detects where the wearer is in a severe car crash and alerts emergency services.

You can also tap into yoga, meditation and other workout programs via Apple Fitness+. (Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service. It costs $9.99 a month; Apple Watch buyers get the first month free.)

The Apple Watch Series 8 is the obvious choice for anyone who doesn't need any of the Apple Watch Ultra's ridiculously long feature list. It's just right, and a great upgrade from the previous line's offerings. It's also more affordable and frequently goes on sale.

Note that the Apple Watch is largely incompatible with Android-based smartphones.

Why we like the Apple Watch 8:

Heart rate readings and ECG records are stored in the Apple Health app for easy access.

It effortlessly syncs with iPhones and other Apple products to share health data, messages and more.

It comes with a built-in blood oxygen sensor and application.

Apple

The Apple Watch Ultra is designed to be a more rugged and durable option for athletes and adventurers. It provides up to 36 hours of life on a single charge with standard use, or 60 hours of battery life with the soon-to-be-released battery optimization setting. For the average user, this is huge.

It's made with a stronger titanium alloy material for improved impact resistance. It also offers a larger (49mm), brighter display and a second speaker for better sound and display visibility during outdoor use. Apple says it's optimized for diving and water sports. (The Apple Watch Ultra water-resistant to 100 meters; the Apple Watch 8 is water-resistant to 50 meters.)

The Apple Watch Ultra provides enhanced GPS functionality to trace your steps and improve navigation for outdoor expeditions. There is also an action button that can be used to more accurately track your workouts by marking segments of your workout.

This is truly the Apple Watch that hardcore users will flock to, especially anyone who spends a lot of time outdoors and needs the best quality smartwatch they can find. If you're looking to shell out some serious cash on a watch that works as hard as it possibly can for you, it's a great buy.

Why we like the Apple Watch Ultra:

It offers a mind-blowing 60 hours of battery life with its optimization setting.

It's designed for high-impact activity thanks to its durable titanium alloy exterior.

Its ultrabright 49mm display and dual speakers enhance outdoor visibility and sound.

Enhanced GPS and an action button allow better workout tracking and navigation, especially while hiking.

$780 at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Amazon The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 builds on its predecessors with a sleek, unobtrusive design. That includes a slightly larger screen with great outdoor visibility and an attractive wrist profile. It still manages to deliver everything the Galaxy Watch 5 did, and more. Its 2GB of RAM means it's surprisingly zippier and quicker overall in every way compared to the previous model, with a much smoother UI. Plus, it manages to deliver a 36-48 hour battery life, which makes it a great contender for wear as a daily driver. In terms of keeping it juiced up, it has 10W smart-charging capabilities to make sure you're good to go in as short of time as possible. Its fitness and health tracking options include sleep tracking tech, an enhanced bioactive sensor that collects more precise data and more. Data can be tracked within the Samsung Health app. Additionally, the Galaxy Watch 6 uses sapphire glass like the previous model, which is a ceramic material known for its exceptional durability and glass-like transparency. The watch is available in 40mm, 44mm and 47mm display sizes. Color options include gold, silver, black and graphite. Amazon is currently offering a deal on the Galaxy Watch 6: You can get it bundled with a $50 Amazon gift card at no additional cost. Why we like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6:

The design of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is sleeker and more attractive than ever.

Thanks to an upgrade to 2GB of RAM, it's faster, smoother, and more responsive than ever, too.

It boasts a 36-48 hour battery life that makes it perfect for daily wear.

Best Buy

The Google Pixel Watch features a round face with customizable watch faces and tons of band options. It offers an all-day battery life, with up to 24 hours on a single charge.

The Watch includes the Google Home App to adjust your thermostat or connect to your smart home devices. Users can play music, track fitness activity and receive notifications from their connected phone.

The Google Pixel Watch is the first Android smartwatch to include integrated Fitbit features. The watch's health features include heart-rate monitoring, workout tracking, sleep tracking and more.

Google advised that fall detection will be available in 2023. The watch comes with a free six-month subscription to Fitbit premium and three months of YouTube Premium.

If you're not keen on getting a Samsung watch, this is one of the next best things for Android users, especially given that it also has the unique round face that many smartwatches do not.

The Watch comes in black, silver and gold. An LTE-connected Pixel Watch is also available (carrier fees will apply).

Why we like the Google Pixel Watch:

The Google Pixel watch has a 24-hour battery life.

It offers a customizable round face and various band options.

The watch integrates seamlessly with the Google Home App.

It comes with comprehensive health monitoring thanks to its Fitbit integration.

Garmin Store via Amazon

The Garmin Vivoactive 4 with a 45 mm case is a great buy for fitness enthusiasts, and comes with a rugged suite of features that anyone can appreciate, not just those hitting the gym.

This Garmin smartwatch uses Garmin's Pulse Ox technology to track your energy levels, respiration, menstrual cycle, stress, sleep, heart rate, hydration levels and more.

It can also stream downloaded music from Spotify and Amazon Music, which is a great tool for enjoying your favorite songs while working out. That means you don't have to keep reaching for your phone to change your tunes, either. It can also keep track of notifications straight from your phone as well, so you can keep it in your pocket or your bag while you're exercising.

This Garmin smartwatch features more than 20 preloaded GPS and indoor-sports apps. Want a personal trainer on your wrist? This watch can show you animated workouts via your watch screen. Another good way to ensure you keep your phone safe while you're trying to work out since you don't have to watch its screen for workout help.

The Garmin Vivoactive 4 is available in black, silver, light gold and rose gold colors.

Why we like the Garmin Vivoactive 4:

It uses Garmin's Pulse Ox technology to track energy, respiration, menstrual cycle, stress, sleep, heart rate and hydration levels.

It can stream from Spotify and Amazon Music for workout playlists.

It features over 20 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps with displays animated workouts.



Garmin

The latest iteration of Garmin's Fēnix line of smartwatches, the Garmin Fēnix 7X Series, was released in January 2023. It features a touchscreen, a hands-free, multi-LED flashlight and offers what Garmin says is upgraded "daily smartwatch interaction and map navigation."

But there's more to it on the fitness side that'll undoubtedly win over anyone looking for a new gym companion. It comes with multiple Garmin-esque perks, including built-in workouts, performance metrics, health and wellness sensors, ski-course maps, golf-course maps and mountain-biking-trek tracking.

The Garmin Fēnix 7 Series comes in a solar-powered model – a model that deliver up to five weeks' worth of battery life in smartwatch mode (and up to five days in GPS mode). That's perfect for anyone who doesn't want to keep tossing it on the charger and waiting for it to juice back up before their next workout.

Beyond that, it's an attractive, more traditional watch in terms of looks when compared to many of its competitors on the market. It resembles more of a regular watch, though it still comes packing plenty of features to woo over even the most skeptical Garmin fans.

Why we like the Garmin Fēnix 7 Series:

Its touchscreen includes a hands-free, multi-LED flashlight.

Garmin Fenix 7 includes built-in workouts, performance metrics, and health and wellness sensors.

The battery can be charged by sunlight, delivering up to five weeks of battery life in smartwatch mode (when worn outside).



Amazon

What's so great about the Amazfit Bip 3? First of all, it's incredibly affordable. It's less than the price of a fancy dinner out, and for the money, it's one of the best budget-focused smartwatches you're going to find.

Don't let the low entry fee fool you. It features a colorful 1.69-inch screen to display incoming calls and texts. It's also loaded with sensors, too, to monitor your heart rate, blood oxygen level, sleep quality, and stress levels. Beyond that, there's a pedometer, sleep monitor, and much more. You can even take it swimming with you -- the Amazfit Bip 3 is IP68 water resistant.

You won't find some of the advanced bells and whistles on the Amazfit Bip 3 that you might expect from its more expensive brethren. But if you need a simple smartwatch that has most of the same features that more expensive models do, but don't want to spend an arm and a leg, this is the best option you'll find.

Why we like the Amazfit Bip 3:

At $60, it costs far less money than other smartwatches on the market.

Despite its price, it's packed with a ton of sensors to monitor heart rate, blood oxygen level, and more.

The Amazfit Bip 3 is IP68 water-resistant so you can take it swimming.

Related content from CBS Essentials