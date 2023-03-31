Nordstrom's Spring Sale is on: The best finds

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom's Spring Sale is here, from now until April 11. You can save 60% off bestselling brands, from Free People to AllSaints. And that's not all -- there are deals on spring fashion, vacation looks, special occasion wear and more.

Unlike other retailers, Nordstrom doesn't throw a lot of sales, so this is your best chance to save at the upscale department store this season. Check out these great sale finds:

More great finds at Nordstrom

Shop the best home, fashion and beauty finds at Nordstrom now below, some of which are price-reduced during the Spring Sale.

Dyson Airwrap styler

Nordstrom

The Dyson Airwrap styler is designed to help you dry and style your hair with minimal heat. It has grown popular thanks to its ease of use, versatile styling options and ability to style hair while minimizing heat damage.

Last summer, a new generation of the Airwrap was released. The new version of the Dyson Airwrap has a couple of improvements. The curler attachment has been updated to accommodate clockwise and counterclockwise curling. It also includes a new flyaway-reducing tool that smooths hair.

It's always difficult to find the styler in stores or online due to high demand. But the Dyson Airwrap multi-styler Complete Long (for long hair) is available now at Nordstrom.

Dyson Airwrap multi-styler Complete Long, $600

Our Place Cast Iron Always Pan set

Nordstrom

This set from the popular cookware brand Our Place serves as a nonstick fry and sauté pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, spatula and spoon rest. This set features an eight-in-one cast iron version of the popular Our Place Always Pan.

Our Place Cast Iron Always Pan set, $155

Our Place ovenware set



Our Place

Consider this aesthetically pleasing (and highly functional) ovenware set. The five-piece set includes a 21"x 11.8" oven pan, 13.6" x 8.4" main bake dish, 11" x 6.5" side bake dish, 11" x 5.2" loaf pan and a 10.8" x 16.4" silicone oven mat. It comes in several colors, including Spice, the warm dusky pink that's pictured here.

Our Place ovenware set, $195

Fjällräven mini Kånken water-resistant backpack



Nordstrom

The high-quality Kånken backpack from Fjällräven was designed in the '70s for Swedish schoolchildren, but it has been making a resurgence all over the world thanks to its stylish and durable design.

Fjällräven mini Kånken water-resistant backpack, $80

Slip pure silk pillowcase

Nordstrom

The pure silk pillowcase from Slip promises the best beauty sleep of your life with anti-aging skin and anti-frizz hair benefits. Silk fibers are better than cotton fibers at helping your skin and hair retain moisture, all while reducing friction.

Slip pure pillowcase, $89 and up

Le Labo Santal 33 eau de parfum

Nordstrom

This unisex perfume from Le Labo is perfect for anyone who enjoys woodsy, spicy scents. It's inspired by the American West.

Le Labo Santal 33 eau de parfum, $97 and up

Outdoor Voices Flow high waist leggings



Nordstrom

These popular leggings are made with a super soft knit fabric that provides all-day comfort.

Outdoor Voices Flow high waist leggings, $70 (reduced from $88)

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings

Nordstrom

These Spanx leggings feature the brand's contoured power waistband to help smooth your silhouette. These leggings are a celebrity favorite: They've been worn by Lizzo, Kelly Clarkson, Clare Crawley, Hailee Steinfeld and more.

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $98

Barefoot Dreams In the Wild throw blanket

Nordstrom

"I have too many throw blankets," said no one, ever. You won't be able to get enough of the soft, fluffy Barefoot Dreams blankets.

Barefoot Dreams In the Wild throw blanket, $180

Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser



Nordstrom

This unique two-in-one ultrasonic device unclogs pores for clearer skin and infuses your face with your favorite skincare product.

Nordstrom reviewers give this pore extractor a 4.2-star rating. It's part of the Spring Sale.

"I'm a licensed master esthetician and I personally LOVE this tool," writes one reviewer. "If you are considering buying this product, please do. Honest."

Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor and Serum Infuser, $84 (reduced from $99)

Skims velour wrap robe

Nordstrom

This plush velour robe from Kim Kardashian's Skims line offers a cozy, luxurious feel and comes in a wide range of sizes.

Skims velour wrap robe, $128

NuFace mini+ starter kit



Nordstrom

The NuFace mini starter set is a great introduction to the NuFace system. It includes the NuFace facial toning device, an application brush, a silk creme activator, an aqua gel activator and a power adapter.

NuFace mini+ starter kit, $245

Urban Decay Perversion volumizing mascara

Nordstrom

This volumizing mascara promises to deliver feathery, fanned-out lashes. The deep black mascara doesn't clump or get brittle. It's part of the Spring Sale.

Urban Decay Perversion volumizing mascara, $24 (reduced from $28)

Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 self-watering indoor garden

Nordstrom

Check out this this self-watering indoor garden that's part of the Spring Sale. The planter base has a built-in water reservoir for a month's worth of water and comes in three colors. There's an LED lamp arm, and the kit comes with three basil starter pods in a proprietary soil mix.

Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 self-watering indoor garden, $80 (reduced from $100)

Related content from CBS Essentials