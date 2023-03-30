Ulta 21 Days of Beauty: Today's best deals on Benefit Cosmetics, Philosophy, St. Tropez and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty sale is on now -- but you only have a few days left to shop. Every day from now until April 1, Ulta will feature special deals on makeup, skincare and hair products. This is a great time to try out some new beauty products to switch up your spring style or stock up on your favorites with Ulta's special daily deals.

Many of Ulta's bestselling products from top brands will be on sale for up to 50% off during the 21 Days of Beauty sale -- so, you'll want to check back each day to explore the latest savings. Keep reading to explore the best deals at the Ulta 21 Days of Beauty sale.

Today's Ulta beauty deals of the day

From a bestselling pore-minimizing primer to a face bronzing spray to help you get a warm summer glow, Ulta has a ton of excellent deals today. The deals of the day on March 30 include:

March 31 Ulta Deals of the Day

Tomorrow, you can look out for a special surprise deal from Ulta. The retailer will offer a mystery product from the bestselling It Cosmetics brand for 50% off. The deal will be unveiled in the morning, and we're confident that you won't want to miss it. The other deals of the day on March 31 include:

April 1 Ulta beauty deals of the day

Ulta is winding down the 21 Days of Beauty sale with a final batch of amazing deals. Save on lipsticks, Tarte's bestselling shape tape concealer and more. The deals of the day on April 1 include:

