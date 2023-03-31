How to watch WrestleMania 39 this weekend
The WWE WrestleMania two-day wrestling event is highly anticipated this year, with a lineup that can only be described as a dream. The wrestling showdown will take place this weekend in California, which is why the WWE is dubbing it "WrestleMania Goes Hollywood." If you don't want to miss this important pro-wrestling streaming event, there's only one way to watch: Peacock Premium.
Watch WWE WrestleMania 39 on Peacock, starting at $5 a month
Start time for WrestleMania 39
WWE WrestleMania is one of most anticipated events on the WWE roster. The two-night event will air on Saturday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET and continue with the main events at 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 2. Once a special PPV-only event, you can now stream it with a Peacock Premium subscription.
Match Lineups for 2023 WrestleMania
Professional wrestler legend The Miz will be hosting both nights of WrestleMania Goes Hollywood. The full lineup is below.
Night 1
- United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) vs. John Cena
- SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley
- Undisputed Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens
- Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul
- Becky Lynch, Lita & Trish Stratus vs. Damage CTRL
- Dominik Mysterio vs. Rey Mysterio
- Men's Showcase: Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. Viking Raiders
Night 2
- Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes
- Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka
- Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre
- Hell in a Cell: Edge vs. Finn Balor
- Brock Lesnar vs. Omos
- Women's Showcase: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya & Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Bazler vs. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville
How to watch 'WrestleMania' live on Peacock
WrestleMania is considered one of the five big WWE events that take place every year, along with Royal Rumble, SummerSlam, Survivor Series and Money in the Bank. It's always held between mid-March and mid-April and is the most financially successful and the longest-running professional wrestling event in history. It's not to be missed.
For only $4.99 a month, you get access to all live events past and present, on-demand programming, every episode of Raw and Smackdown with full episodes 30 days later, every episode of NXT with full episodes available the next day, wrestling documentaries and more.
Stream live WWE wrestling events at Peacock Premium, starting at $5 a month
Watch even more WWE on Sling TV
With Sling TV, you won't have to wait for episodes of Raw or Smackdown to come to Peacock. You can watch them live, as they're airing, along with your other favorite entertainment programs. Currently, Sling TV is offering a deal to get $20 off your first month when you sign up for Sling Blue. Your first month will be $20 a month and then $40 a month after that, without the need for a cable subscription. There's no contract with Sling TV, and subscriptions include 50 hours of DVR storage.
And psst: Sling TV has live AEW events, too, in case you can't get enough professional wrestling content.
Watch 'WWE Smackdown' and 'WWE Raw' live on Sling TV, $20 for your first month
