The best video doorbells for 2024 help you keep a watchful eye on your proprety

Whether you've been mulling a new home security system or upgrading what you already have, one of the easiest ways to get started is by adding one of the best video doorbells to your front door. These devices automatically notify you when someone walks up. That means no more sitting on the couch wondering who's standing at your porch -- you can then see them in real time, communicate with them, and even record their actions if you suspect foul play.

The best video doorbells also offer useful features like full-color night vision; a camera with remote zooming capabilities; smart notifications that use AI to sort friends from strangers; and cloud storage of recorded content. They can also sync up with your smart home hub to make setup even easier.

There are so many video doorbells out there, though -- and some with major flaws. We've done the hard work for you, so you can find something you can feel good about. Our picks for the best video doorbells of 2024 include affordable, feature-packed, and simple to install models. They can work with other smart-home security equipment, such as a home hub, a smart thermostat, security cameras, outdoor smart lights and smart door locks.

What is the best video doorbell for 2024?

Best video doorbell: Lorex 4K wired video doorbell

Out of all the video doorbells we looked at, the Lorex 4K wired video doorbell stood out for a multitude of reasons. It's one of the very few to offer 4K video resolution, with a full head-to-toe view of the person at your door. Using your smartphone, you can also adjust the zoom (up to 8x) and take advantage of full-color night vision.

This video doorbell gets hardwired to your home's power, but it uses the wiring from your existing doorbell, so installation is very easy. While it comes with a 32GB microSD card for internal storage, you can upgrade the card up to 256GB.

To avoid charging subscription fees, the manufacturer doesn't offer cloud storage.

Some of the other features that really impressed us include the AI recognition and smart detection of people, animals, vehicles and packages. At night, the integrated motion sensor not only generates an alert to your smartphone when someone approaches, but a nightlight is automatically turned on. Clear two-way talk and an included chime kit are other impressive features.

The doorbell measures 5.12 by 1.77 by 0.91 inches and it supports both 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi bands. Using a single app, this video doorbell works seamlessly with a wide range of other Lorex home security devices.

Best budget video doorbell: Blink video doorbell

Up front, the Blink video doorbell is one of the most affordable you can get, but to unlock all of its features (beyond just live view streaming in five-minute increments), you'll need to subscribe to either the Blink Basic ($3 per month) or Blink Plus ($10 per month) plan.

In exchange, you get live video recording, motion detection video recording, 60-day unlimited video history, auto local storage backup, person detection and up to 90 minutes of continuous live-stream viewing via a smartphone or home hub.

Video resolution is an impressive 1080p, although you do not get full-color night vision. For local video storage, you'll need either the Blink Sync Module (sold separately) or a USB flash drive.

Using batteries, the doorbell will function for up to six months at a time, but you can use your home's existing wiring to give the Blink video doorbell continuous power. The device connects wirelessly to your home's Wi-Fi (2.4GHz band only).

This is a great option for apartment-dwellers or anyone who needs a more non-invasive video doorbell that doesn't take very long to set up. It's easy to install and will last quite a while despite its affordable pricing.

Best premium video doorbell: Ring Elite

What you're paying for with the Ring Elite is its higher-end, more elegant design that includes flush mounting and hardwired installation. You can choose from four faceplates -- satin nickel, pearl white, Venetian or satin black.

To take full advantage of all the Ring doorbell security features, you'll need a subscription to Ring Protect. There are three plans -- Basic ($3.99 a month), Plus ($10 a month) or Pro ($20 a month). All of the plans include 180-day video history, video saving and sharing, snapshot capture, person alerts, smart notifications and compatibility with other Ring home security gear.

Tech-wise, you get 1080p video resolution with infrared night vision and a decent field of view. All of the Ring's functionality is managed through the Ring mobile app, although it's also compatible with Amazon Echo home hubs. You get access the live video feed from a Windows PC or Mac.

There are certainly more advanced video doorbells that cost less money, but none look as nice as the Elite, or play with a Ring ecosystem that includes smart locks, outdoor smart lighting, remote security cameras and full home security systems that can all be managed from the same app.

Best video doorbell for any smart home: Arlo Essential video doorbell

Even without paying the Arlo Secure subscription fee of $4.99 per month, this video doorbell lets you view live video streams (in up to 4K resolution), alerts you when someone activates Arlo's motion sensor, and lets you communicate using two-way audio via your smartphone or home hub.

With a paid subscription, functionality of this Arlo Essential doorbell expands dramatically to include cellular and battery backup, 30-day cloud storage, AI-based detection (people, vehicles, animals and packages), smart notifications, 24/7 professional monitoring and a collection of other features.

The 180-degree (diagonal) viewing angle allows you to see the entire body of the person at your door, including anything on the ground (such as packages or animals). Another handy feature is that when someone presses the doorbell, a video call to your smartphone starts automatically. And if you want to scare off an intruder, the video doorbell has a built-in, remotely controlled security siren.

Yet another great thing about the Arlo Essential video doorbell is that it's compatible with a wide range of other equipment, including just about any internet-connected smartphone or home hub; other home security gear from Arlo (such as a home security system or separate security cameras and floodlights); or smart devices that support the IFTTT protocol.

Best non-subscription video doorbell: Google Nest doorbell

Looking for a video doorbell that doesn't saddle you with a subscription? Google has you covered with a device from its Nest ecosystem. The second-generation Google Nest Doorbell packs a lot of features into an easy-to-install video doorbell.

It can be installed wirelessly or wired into your existing doorbell. Setup is a breeze either way, with the battery model especially easy to install so you can get up and running in under 15 minutes. It brings you live video feeds, two-way audio, and alerts straight to your phone. It also provides 3 hours of event recording for free, a rarity among video doorbells that usually require a subscription.

The doorbell works well with Google Assistant and Alexa for voice control as well. Google also brings AI smarts to the table for detecting people, vehicles and packages. When it comes to shopping for a video doorbell, you can't beat this combination of easy installation, free features and integration with other Google services.

How to pick the best doorbell

Each of the companies featured in this roundup, along with many others, offer multiple models that range in price from below $100 to well over $500. When it comes to choosing which video doorbell will work best in your home, here are some important things to consider:

Resolution: Don't settle for anything less than 1080p, although 2K or even 4K is better. Two-way talk functionality: When someone approaches your door, you want to be able to see, hear and speak with them in real time. Smart notifications: The mobile app used with the video doorbell should distinguish between people, animals, vehicles and packages. The best video doorbells that use AI-based recognition should also differentiate between family members, frequent guests and strangers and then alert you accordingly. Subscription: Several of the best video doorbells rely on local storage and do not require an ongoing paid subscription, yet you still get the same advanced home security features and functions. If the video doorbell you choose does offer a subscription, determine if you really need it and what functionality you get without it. Night vision: You want the camera built into the video doorbell to function day and at night, allowing you to clearly see anyone who approaches. While some video doorbells offer no night vision, some offer infrared (non-color) night vision. The best offer full-color night vision and have a 10-plus foot range. App functionality: The best video doorbells offer a proprietary iPhone (iOS) and Android mobile app, but pay attention to what the app really does how easy it is to use. Ideally, you want to receive smart notifications, see and communicate with anyone who approaches your door, and manage other smart home security equipment, all on the same app. Ecosystem: Right now, all you might want is a video doorbell, but at some point, you might add a smart door lock, additional indoor and outdoor surveillance cameras, remotely controlled outdoor lighting, or even a full home security system. The best video doorbells come from companies that offer a wide range of compatible products. If the video doorbell supports the IFTTT protocol, it'll work with an even broader range of smart-home gear. Power: Do you want a battery-powered video doorbell, or one that's hardwired? If you go with the battery option, you'll periodically need to recharge or replace the batteries. The hardwired option will require a bit more installation effort initially, but will then operate using your home's power. All video doorbells require power and active Wi-Fi to operate. Security: At the very least, you want to be sure that anything recorded by the doorbell is encrypted and not shared with third parties. Better video doorbell manufacturers release updates to ensure this. As soon as you activate your new video doorbell, be sure to change the account username, password and network name from its default settings and be sure you have a firewall active through your home's Wi-Fi and internet connection.