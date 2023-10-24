CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hanukkah might not begin until Dec. 7, but there's no reason to let the early Christmas decorators have all the fun. At CBS Essentials, our shopping experts have discovered a delightful collection of Hanukkah decorations for both your yard and home. From twinkling lights, inflatable menorahs and dreidels, to candles that evoke the scent of fresh latkes, plus charming Hanukkah garlands and so much more -- we've got your festive Hanukkah needs covered.

Your house doesn't have to be the only one without festive adornments. We've found the best Hanukkah decorations for your home that you can shop right now. And if you'd rather skip the kitschy decor and light up your home with a new menorah instead, we've got picks for that too.

Hanukkah window lights decorations

You can have more festive Hanukkah lights than just the glow from your menorah. This two-pack includes an LED light menorah and an LED light Star of David. You can set the lights to glow in waves, sequential, slow glow, chasing, slow fade, flash and steady on. Plus, its built-in memory function will save your last setting, no need to reset again every day.

The decorations include a timer that can be set to 6 hours on and 18 hours off each day.

Why we like these Hanukkah window lights:

It comes with two Hanukkah light shapes.

The lights can be set to glow a number of ways.

It offers a built-in memory function that saves your last setting.

Happy Hanukkah felt garland



This adorable felt garland adds festive charm to your mantel or doorway. This 100% wool garland is a great reusable alternative to paper garlands, as it won't easily break or fall apart.

Why we like this felt garland:

It adds a celebratory touch to your space.

It's available for both delivery and pickup.

It's made in a fair trade-certified facility.

Hanukkah string party lights



Who says that only a Christmas tree can light up your space? These Hanukkah string party lights shaped like menorahs instantly add a pop of light and decoration to your home. These lights can decorate your walls, windows, floors, pianos, gardens, tabletops, fireplaces, doorframes, gateways, stair handrails and more.

Batteries required.

What we like about these Hanukkah string party lights:

These adorable lights are shaped like menorahs.

They can decorate and brighten many spaces in your home.

Inflatable Hanukkah menorah

Your yard deserves festive Hanukkah decorations. This six-foot inflatable menorah is made of polyester fiber and features built-in LED lights. It's waterproof, and can withstand winter weather including snow and rain. You also don't need to worry about air leakage from holes -- the zipper at the bottom of the inflatables is hidden and airtight.

The 4.3-star-rated yard decoration is designed to self-inflate in just two minutes.

Why we like this inflatable Hanukkah menorah:

It's a fun piece of holiday yard decor.

It's a great way to spread Hanukkah cheer throughout the neighborhood.

It self-inflates and its durable material stands up to winter weather.

Hanukkah inflatable dreidel

How cute is this inflatable dreidel? This 4.3-star-rated piece of yard decor features Hebrew letters on each of the four sides, which together means "the occurrence of a great miracle." The Hanukkah outdoor decoration has two bright LED lights built inside to light up in the evening. To use it, simply plug it in, and it will self-inflate automatically. Simply unzip the zipper at the bottom, and it will deflate instantly. It'a also easy to fold up and store.

Why we like this inflatable dreidel:

It's made of waterproof polyester fabric, so it can stand up to winter weather.

It features built-in LED lights.

It self-inflates and self-deflates easily.

Latkes and Lights candle

This Hanukkah-themed candle is made from a natural soy wax blend with premium cotton wicks and custom fragrance oils. It features top notes of baked apple, butter and potato, with mid notes of pomegranate, pound cake and base notes of vanilla, sugar and musk.

This candle has an up to 80-hour burn time.

Why we like the Latkes and Lights candle:

It brings the scent of Hanukkah into your home without having to cook up latkes.

It's a subtle way to add some Hanukkah cheer to your space.

It would make a great Hanukkah gift.

Williams Sonoma Hanukkah door mat



Welcome everyone to your space with a sweet Happy Hanukkah door mat. This mat is woven from natural coconut fibers and decorated with fade-resistant dyes. Not only is it festive, it's also functional. Its rugged bristles absorb moisture, resist mildew and trap dirt.

Why we like this Hanukkah door mat:

It's a cheerful Hanukkah addition to your entryway.

The decoration is made with fade-resistant dyes.

It will also help keep your interior floors clean thanks to its rugged bristles.

