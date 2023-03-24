CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Pottery Barn Kids

What's even better than getting an Easter basket? Getting your very own Easter basket -- one with, say, your name on it, or just initials. If you're the family Easter bunny, a customizable basket an easy way to show loved ones that you put extra thought into the most anticipated holiday of spring. And it doesn't have to cost a whole lot more.

This year, invest in an Easter basket you can set out for years to come. A personalized Easter basket for children and adults alike is a sweet surprise when April 9 comes around.

Top products in this article

Pottery Barn Kids Peter Rabbit Easter basket with liner (large), $86 (reduced from $94)

Winn and William wreath script initial basket bow, $60

Pottery Barn Kids long ear fur bunny Easter basket with liner, $70 (reduced from $85)

Below, the best customizable Easter baskets for everyone you love, from Pottery Barn Kids, Maisonette, Wayfair and more. Add either their first name or monogram their initials on one of these precious baskets. They're decked out with bunnies, embroideries and spring scenes galore. Plus, some are even on sale already now. Don't forget to fill them with candy, books and toys!

Pottery Barn Kids Peter Rabbit Easter basket with liner

Pottery Barn Kids

There are so many options for these precious personalized Peter Rabbit Easter baskets from Pottery Barn Kids. You can buy only the personalized liner, or you can buy a basket with it too. There are three basket colors available, and they come in two sizes (small and large). You can add either a name or a monogram on the liner.

Pottery Barn Kids Peter Rabbit Easter basket with liner (large), $86 (reduced from $94)

Winn and William wreath script initial basket bow

Maisonette

Accessorize a basket you already own with a personalized bow. This pink one has a sweet hand embroidery. Add the letter of your choice.

Winn and William wreath script initial basket bow, $60

Winn and William block name basket bow

Maisonette

Or go for a full name on your bow. Get the name of your choosing hand-embroidered on this white and pale blue Winn and William bow.

Winn and William block name basket bow, $56

Nantucket Bound custom Easter basket

Wayfair

Choose from three colors in this custom fabric Easter basket with bunnies from Wayfair. It has a cotton handle and contrasting bottom.

Nantucket Bound custom Easter basket, $26 (reduced from $28)

Pottery Barn Kids long ear fur bunny Easter basket with liner

Pottery Barn Kids

How sweet are these Easter basket liner bunnies with floppy ears? Buy just the liner or the liner with a seagrass basket. Choose from three liner colors and two sizes (small and large).

Pottery Barn Kids long ear fur bunny Easter basket with liner (large), $70 (reduced from $85)

Lovable bunny embroidered Easter basket

Personalization Mall

Choose from multiple font colors and styles for this affordable, personalized, cotton Easter basket. It has cute bunny ears tied together to make a handle.

Lovable bunny embroidered Easter basket, $16 (reduced from $25)

Pottery Barn Kids gingham Easter basket with liner

Pottery Barn Kids

How about gingham? Choose from five liner colors and two sizes (small and large) in this basket. Buy just the liner or choose from three basket colors to go with it.

Pottery Barn Kids gingham Easter basket with liner, $78 (reduced from $84)

