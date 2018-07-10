CBSN
CBSNews.com July 10, 2018, 4:22 PM

Beware these common summer health hazards

  • Getty Images/iStockphoto

    By Michael Mulford

    With summer in full swing, Americans across the country are racing to get outside and enjoy the warm weather. But amid all the fun of playing in the pool, swimming in the ocean, running around outdoors and firing up the grill, it's important to be aware of some health hazards that are especially common this time of year. Here are seven things to watch out for during the summer months so you and your loved ones can relax and enjoy the season.

Featured in Health

Popular