Beware these common summer health hazards

Ticks and the diseases they spread

Not only are these little critters hard to spot, they are dangerous and can transmit different diseases. Ticks can be found in grassy, brushy, wooded areas, and for those who spend their days outside in the summer, ticks will likely be in close contact. These insects also like to latch onto animals, so be sure to check your pets after time outside.

The illness most commonly associated with ticks is Lyme disease. This is caused from the bite of a black-legged tick, which transmits bacteria into a person causing symptoms like fever, fatigue, headache and a skin rash. Prompt treatment with antibiotics is crucial, as leaving Lyme untreated can allow the disease to infect joints, the heart, and the nervous system.

Another type of tick, the lone star tick, has given several thousand people a red meat allergy. The tick's bite transmits the strange condition, which is actually a reaction to a specific carbohydrate found in cattle, pigs and certain other animals. It can even give some people a bad reaction to some dairy products. Symptoms of the allergy include hives, skin rash, stomach issues, headaches and trouble breathing. There is currently no treatment or cure other than avoiding red meat. While the tick can be found across the eastern U.S., it is most common in the South. With temperatures rising nationwide, ticks are increasingly spreading to new areas.Other tickborne diseases include Anaplasmosis, Babeiosis, Ehrlichiosis, Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, Powassan disease, STARI (Southern tick-associated rash illness) and Tularemia.

To stay safe from ticks, the CDC recommends avoiding wooded and brushy areas with high grass and using insect repellents that contain 20 to 30 percent DEET on exposed skin and clothing. Wearing clothing treated with permethrin has also proven effective at warding off ticks.