Live

Watch CBSN Live

How to avoid dangerous giant hogweed

Social media is buzzing about the poisonous giant hogweed plant. It's very dangerous, and could cause blindness if you touch it. CBS News medical contributor Dr. Holly Phillips joins CBSN with more on how to avoid it.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.