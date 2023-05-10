Watch CBS News

WOW's Tiki on fire both in and out of ring

WOW Women of Wrestling's Tiki Chamorro brings a unique background to the ring. She's from Guam and her Pacific Islander influence is found in everything she does, from her character in the ring to her impressive fire dancing out of it
