Seen On TV

Seen on TV

Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones, California's earthquake expert, changed policy and created the Great ShakeOut earthquake drill

Women's History Month: Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones, California's earthquake expert, changed policy and created the Great ShakeOut earthquake drill

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On