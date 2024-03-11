Watch CBS News

WISH's Goldstein earns courage award, overcoming physical challenges

Local WISH Academy senior Aidan Goldstein was named a 2024 Naismith High School Courage Award recipient, achieving his goals on & off the basketball court despite being born with a congenital limb. Darren Haynes visits with him on campus
