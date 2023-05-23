Watch CBS News

William Shatner’s Charity Horse Show

Actor William Shatner joins us to talk about his Charity Horse Show and its mission to raise money and support local children’s and veteran’s charities. The event is happening Saturday, June 3, at the Los Angeles Equestrian Center.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.