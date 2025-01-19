Watch CBS News

Wildfires impact local sports broadcasters

Devastation from the LA fires has hit home for two local sports broadacsters. LA Kings & Angels broadcaster Patrick O'Neal lost his family's Malibu home. Rams PA announcer Sam Lagana's Pacific Palisades home is surrounded by destruction.
