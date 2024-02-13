Wild stunts on DTLA building, shooting spree arrests, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nominees| The Rundown An abandoned construction site by Crypto.com Arena in Downtown LA has been the target of graffiti and dangerous stunts that are now going viral on social media. KCAL News Amanda Starrantino has the wild video and what city officials are doing about it. Plus, investigators have arrested two men in connection with a deadly shooting spree. The four shootings in Bell, Florence, Cudahy, and Huntington Park left four people dead late Sunday and early Monday. Also, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nominees for the Class of 2024 are out! Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.