Why Californians pay higher energy bills than other Americans and what you can do to lower payments Californians pay energy bills that are two to three times higher than the national average, according to Jenn Engstrom, state director of CALPIRG, the California Public Interest Research Group. There's a few reasons why these costs are so much higher, she says, but there's a few things residents of the Golden State can do to get their bills a little lower.