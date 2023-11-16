Watch CBS News

What you can expect at the 2023 LA Auto Show

KCAL News reporter Kara Finnstrom is getting a preview of one of the world’s largest auto shows happening in Los Angeles! The show will be at the LA Convention Center from November 17 through November 26.
