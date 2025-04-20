Watch CBS News

Westways Weekender | San Juan Capistrano

We're heading down the coast to discover what’s new and noteworthy in San Juan Capistrano with Derrik Lang, Senior Features Editor for Westways, a magazine published by the Automobile Club of Southern California for AAA members. Rachel Kim reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.