Ventura's Larsons stay lovebirds thru basketball

Ann & Dan Larson met on the basketball court. 27 years of marriage and 5 children (& 5 grandchildren!) later they are still coaching & teaching together at Ventura High School, proving you can surely do the things you love with the one you love
