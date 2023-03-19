Watch CBS News

USC/UCLA behind-the-scenes legends get together

For decades, Marc Dellins & Tim Tessalone were the lead media-player conduits for UCLA & USC respectively. Now in retirement, both sit down with Jill Painter Lopez to chat about their relationship & March Madness memories
