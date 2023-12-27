US-Mexico migration talks, Long Beach storm preps, Rose Parade floats progress; The Rundown Top White House officials went to Mexico today to meet with the Mexican President about migration at the southern border. Plus, Long Beach crews are building up beach berms ahead of the rain and dangerous conditions along the coast. Also, volunteers are working around the clock to finish the beautiful floats for the Rose Bowl Parade. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.