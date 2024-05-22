UCLA police chief reassigned after protests, hidden camera investigation, WeHo Pride kicks off UCLA says it has reassigned its police chief, John Thomas, after violence broke out at a Pro-Palestinian encampment protest. Also, police have arrested a group of people in a burglary investigation that may be linked to a hidden camera investigation in the Inland Empire. Plus, WeHo Pride is kicking off tonight in commemoration of Harvey Milk Day. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.