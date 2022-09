Seen On TV

Seen on TV

The misspelled merchandise was briefly sold at Costco stores in Orange County. Marci Gonzalez reports.

"UC Urvine" sweatshirts a hot ticket item online The misspelled merchandise was briefly sold at Costco stores in Orange County. Marci Gonzalez reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On