Trump ordered to pay $354M, LAFD truck explosion latest, wet weather ahead | The Rundown 2/16 A major legal and financial setback for former President Donald Trump today, after the judge in his civil fraud case announced massive penalties. A New York judge has ordered former President Donald Trump and his co-defendants to pay more than 350 million dollars. The ruling also bars Trump from running any company in New York for three years. Also, KCAL News reporter Jasmine Viel is tracking the latest after yesterday's truck explosion in Wilmington that left nine firefighters injured. Plus, we are tracking a very rainy start to next week.