Truck full of new toys and checks donated in Lakewood | CHiPs For Kids Members of CBS LA and the California Highway Patrol were in Lakewood collecting toys for CHiPs For Kids. Mikayla Hillar and Deena Henry from the Lakewood Center discussed why giving during the holiday season is important. Joe Kaprielian, the CEO of Joe’s Organization for Youth, arrived with a truck filled with unopened toys for the drive. Jessica Cruz Torres from Make It Pop said the holidays are all about bringing people together.