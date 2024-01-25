Trial begins for mass shooter's mother, San Clemente landslide, Huizar sentencing | The Rundown 1/25 The trial has begun for the mother of the teenager responsible for a school shooting in Michigan that left four students dead. The case is the first of its kind. Prosecutors claim Jennifer Crumbley knew of her son's mental health problems and did nothing. She and her husband, James, face four counts of involuntary manslaughter. Plus, a landslide in San Clemente has halted train service in Orange County to San Diego. Also, disgraced LA City Councilman José Huizar will be sentenced tomorrow. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.