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How to Fix the College Football Playoff? w/ Ben Stevens - Sports Central Showdown

The 2026 College Football season has been amazing and full of upsets! But fans all around the nation are upset after news broke that the College Football Playoff will expand from 12 teams to 24 starting next season. But what is the IDEAL CFP set-up? On-Air Host at 97.1 The Fan LA radio Ben Stevens argues that the old, computerized way the BCS system used to rank teams worked great -- all that's needed is to go from the BCS's original two teams to the 12 team set-up we have currently. The Sporting Tribune writer Alex Hutton argues that eight teams qualifying for the playoff, with no automatic bids, is the most fair route. Graham Metzker hosts, and agrees that the 24 team expansion is unnecessary, on this edition of the Sports Central Showdown.
1h ago (09:01)
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How to Fix the College Football Playoff? w/ Ben Stevens - Sports Central Showdown

How to Fix the College Football Playoff? w/ Ben Stevens - Sports Central Showdown

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