Total solar eclipse, warm weather this week, LA city dog breeding permit moratorium vote All eyes are on the sky today for the total solar eclipse. Here in Southern California, we had a partial eclipse, but still, full excitement among spectators. Plus, KCAL News meteorologist Paul Deanno is tracking a big warming trend this week. Also, LA is considering a moratorium on dog breeding permits to address overpopulation at the city's shelters. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.