Watch CBS News

The Original McDonald's Museum | Let's Go Places

In this episode of Let's Go Places, Alex Biston takes us to San Bernardino for a blast from the past, visiting The Original McDonald's Museum with memorabilia dating back to the first days of the burger chain's beginnings in American culture.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.