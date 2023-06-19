Watch CBS News

The Morning Wrap: Rosé Day Los Angeles

Listen up wine lovers: Rosé Day Los Angeles is back for its third year this weekend! Ben Biscotti and Christophe Pienk join Kalyna Astrinos to talk about the event. For more information, RoseDayUSA.com has all the details.
