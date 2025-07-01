Watch CBS News

The global Labubu craze for kids and collectors is here; a look at the plush toy

Nick Mendoza III, The Labu’Tique Shop owner, and collector Josetty Hurtado, dive into the Labubu world, the craze, and collectibility.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.