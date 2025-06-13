Watch CBS News

The Gay Men's Chorus of LA's Pride Concert

The Gay Men's Chorus of LA is hitting the stage next weekend for their Pride concert and season 46 finale at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills. Music Director and Conductor Ernest Harrison talked with KCAL's Amy Johnson about the big event.
