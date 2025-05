The Conversation With Pat Harvey: Scott Porter KCAL News Anchor Pat Harvey launches a new series where she dives into various topics and issues with her guests in a more intimate and unfiltered setting. This week, Pat sits down with actor Scott Porter to discuss the hit Netflix show "Ginny & Georgia," his experience on "The Masked Singer," and his mission to fight the rare genetic disorder Huntington's Disease, which affects his mother-in-law and his wife, Kelsey.