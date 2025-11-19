The Conversation With Pat Harvey: Michael Connelly CBS LA Anchor Pat Harvey has a new series where she dives into various topics and issues with her guests in a more intimate and unfiltered setting. This week, Pat sits down with author Michael Connelly, who has sold nearly 90 million copies of his crime novels and is the creator of iconic characters like Harry Bosch, Mickey Haller, and Renée Ballard. The two discuss Connelly's incredible career, which started in journalism, and what the future holds for him and his characters.