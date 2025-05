The Conversation With Pat Harvey: Areva Martin KCAL News Anchor Pat Harvey launches a new series where she dives into various topics and issues with her guests in a more intimate and unfiltered setting. This week, Pat sits down with civil rights attorney and founder of Special Needs Network Areva Martin to discuss her mission to help families with neurodivergent children and fight disinformation regarding social and political issues and her upcoming event, "A Pink Pump Affair," which will be emceed by Pat Harvey!