The Color Run founder seeking bone marrow match

Travis Snyder, a husband and father of three, has been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, and needs a bone marrow transplant. Anyone who is willing to get tested to see if there a match can do so by going to https://my.bethematch.org/ColorRunLA.
