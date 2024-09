"Terrible" Terry Washington Makes Professional Boxing Debut Representing the City of San Bernardino Terry Washington is a 9-time National Champion, voted the Most Outstanding Boxer at the Olympic Trials and at 20 years old, will make his professional debut on Saturday in Long Beach. "Terrible" Terry is also the pride of San Bernardino, representing the city as its next world champion. Jim Hill has the story on Terry. who never forgets where he comes from.