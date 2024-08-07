Watch CBS News

Take a journey back to the 1984 Olympic Games

Recently, the LA84 Foundation celebrated its 40th anniversary and Olympic legacy with an opening ceremony viewing party at their West Adams Campus. Our Jaime Maggio was there and had the opportunity to view LA84's Olympic memorabilia collection.
