Super Tuesday preview, Belmont Shore crime concerns, shooting spree investigation | The Rundown 3/4 We are just hours away from Super Tuesday, and candidates are making their final efforts before the big day. KCAL News political reporter Tom Wait has the latest voter turnout numbers and local races. Plus, neighbors are on edge over crime concerns in Long Beach after two deadly incidents in Belmont Shores. Also, the men accused in a fatal shooting spree in LA County have pleaded not guilty.