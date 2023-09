Student cadets honor 9/11 first-responders with stair climb Student cadets paid tribute Monday morning to first-responders who made the ultimate sacrifice in New York City's twin towers on Sept. 11, 2001. The cadets climbed 2,200 steps at Fontana High School, some in full gear, representing the 110 floors of the World Trade Center that firefighters and officers ascended. The event raises money for the McGinnis Scholarship Foundation. Kara Finnstrom reports.