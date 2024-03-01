Strong Northern California blizzard and closures, Southern California storm ahead | The Rundown 3/1 A powerful blizzard is slamming Northern California and Nevada. The storm has forced closures at some Lake Tahoe ski resorts and Yosemite National Park. Meanwhile, Southern California is expecting rain, snow, and high winds this weekend. Dani Ruberti has the details in your Next Weather forecast. Also, Malibu Canyon Road is closing tonight ahead of the rain after several recent rock and mudslides. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.