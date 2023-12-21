Watch CBS News

Storm brings close to 5 inches of rain to Oxnard

KCAL News Meteorologist Paul Deanno has the latest rainfall totals as the storm continues to move through SoCal. The rainfall totals in Oxnard are close to 5 inches and Thousand Oaks received over 3 inches as of 7 a.m. on Thursday.
