Watch CBS News

STEAM Series: Meet Dr. Martina Randall

Alex Biston introduces us to Dr. Martina Randall, a basketball player turned foot doctor. Dr. Randall is a podiatrist specializing in foot and ankle surgery, and she relies heavily on math and science.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.